Hyderabad: Water Board in a major bid to sanitise manholes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is to take up sanitisation of all the manholes and fix the areas where there is overflow of sewerage. The decision was taken in the wake of the Coronavirus scare.

HMWSSB is to deploy 20 sewer cleaning machines and work closely with the Disaster Relief Management, GHMC. Preferably two vehicles from each division of GHMC would be used for spraying Sodium Hypochlorite in their respective jurisdictions.

Sodium Hypochlorite is already sprayed at head office in Khairthabad and spraying in all water supply offices (Circle, Division, Sub-Division and Section Offices) is underway as one of the primary preventive measure. Two teams with spraying tool for each Operation &Management Division is alloted to take up the works informed a senior official.

Spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite at all sewerage overflow spots around the manhole at road surface after attending the sewer overflow is noted as other basic preventive measure.

HMWSSB allotted around 350 sanitation workers to get city sanitized. These 300 workers would be especially working on sanitizing city and they will be given required number of back packs (Sprayer container) about 350, suitable uniform / Jackets and initially they would also be provided with 7000liters of Hypochlorite( 5000 liters for sewer cleaning machines and 2000 liters for offices) for a month.

The Water Board plans to arrange pool vehicles to such staff. The vehicles of the Deputy General Managers who are working in the head office may be utilized as pool vehicles. ID cards are to be issued to all workmen, outsourcing agencies, O&M contracting agencies by the respective General Manager(E) to avoid inconvenience from police departments.

HMWSSB has also ensured procurement of sufficient quantity of Alum and Chlorine for treatment of water for minimum 3 to 4 months requirement.The EDP Wing will monitor and communicates the situation through Whatsapp group for the purpose of surveillance and updates on the activities. The CVO shall depute Home Guards to verify spraying operations whether being followed as per norms and shall be videographed.



Sodium Hypochlorite will be sprayed at all the entrances of offices, railings, toilets, vehicles, cash counters and other vulnerable spots etc. The spraying activity shall be away from the reservoir walls.