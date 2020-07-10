Hyderabad witnesses 10 per cent dip in crime rate

The crime rate in Hyderabad has been dipped by 10 per cent from January to June, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar. He said that around 12,273 cases were registered in the first six months as against 12,374 cases registered last year.

Besides a decrease in the crime, we ensured that the criminals get convicted by the court, Anjani Kumar said adding that the conviction rate this year was 26 per cent. The CP said that they have opened 50 rowdy sheets in the south zone and another 20 in the west zone. "If anyone found threatening the public or causing inconvenience to them will be awarded strict punishment," the CP said.

In the last six months, 1,200 cases regarding property disputes have been registered of which 567 were resolved. With the help clues team, the accused were taken into custody, Anjani Kumar said.

"People must co-operate with the police department and can use dial 100 in case of emergency," he said. The police department is determined to provide safety and security to every citizen. To further improve our work, monitoring is being done regularly by the officials, he said.