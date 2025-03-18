Live
Hyderabad Woman Falls Victim to AI Voice Scam, Loses Rs 1.97 Lakh
Hyderabad: A case of cyber fraud, a 72-year-old homemaker from Hyderabad was tricked into transferring ₹1.97 lakh after falling prey to an AI-generated voice scam. The cybercrime wing of Hyderabad police has launched an investigation into the incident.
The woman received a WhatsApp message that appeared to be from her sister-in-law’s number in New Jersey, USA, urgently requesting money. To verify the request, she called the number and heard a familiar voice confirm with a “yes.” Trusting that it was indeed her relative, she proceeded to transfer the amount via Google Pay. It was only later that she realised she had been deceived.
According to officials, fraudsters likely used AI-generated voice technology to imitate the sister-in-law’s voice, making the scam appear more convincing. Authorities are now tracing the technology and tracking the financial trail to uncover those responsible.
In response to the rising number of AI-driven frauds, the Hyderabad police have issued an advisory urging citizens to be cautious of messages or calls requesting money, even if they appear to come from known contacts. They recommend verifying such requests through video calls or alternative means and enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on WhatsApp for added security.
With artificial intelligence being increasingly exploited for scams, authorities are warning the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the cybercrime department.