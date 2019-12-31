Trending :
Hyderabad woman killed in Michigan car accident donates organs

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Hyderabadi woman who went to the US, has died in a road accident. The deceased identified as Aella Charitha Reddy (25) resides in Michigan and works as a software engineer.

While Charitha Reddy was travelling in her Toyota Camry car and a fully drunken man collided with her vehicle from behind. At the time of the accident, Charitha was sitting at the rear seat.

With the impact of the collision, she went into a coma. Immediately. she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared brain dead. In the incident, the other three sustained severe injuries. There are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

On the incident, the local police have registered a case, informed the deceased family members and investigating further. With the sudden death of Charitha, the family members here in Hyderabad has expressed deep shock.

Charitha Reddy moved to the US to study her MS four years ago. Through the GoFundMe website, funds are raised to bring her body back to Hyderabad. Charitha Reddy has set an example by pledging to donate her organs.

