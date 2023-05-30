Hyderabad: Women scribes urge KCR to hand over Pet Basheerabad land to society

Hyderabad: The women members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society along with the family members of the deceased scribes on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to implement the Supreme Court judgment and hand over the Pet Basheerabad land to the society.

As many as 60 journalist members from the housing society have passed away. The women journalists organised a protest meeting at Press Club along with the family members of the deceased journalists on Monday.

The women scribes said that most of the members had lost their jobs after Covid pandemic and those who had retired also had no facilities like PF, pension and other facilities. They said that they had paid money as per the land value to the government in 2011 and the Supreme Court also gave a judgment in favour of the journalists but still they were not given the house sites.

The journalists urged CM KCR to do justice by implementing the Supreme Court orders. The family members of the deceased shared their experiences on how difficult it was after they lost their sole breadwinners.

A woman journalist said that when her husband passed away, she had to crowd fund for the funerals and had no job to feed her children.

The society CEO Vamshi Srinivas gave answers to the doubts raised by the members.