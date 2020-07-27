Hyderabad: Youth fret & fume as playgrounds turn tarkaari bazaars

Hyderabad: While doctors are stressing on maintaining immunity and keeping one's body fit in this Covid pandemic, the fitness freaks are deprived of gyms and playgrounds facilities due to negligence of authorities.

The fitness freaks who sweat out in the air-conditioned gyms had to remain in their homes for about three months since the lockdown was clamped in the State. After the restrictions were relaxed, these fitness freaks came to the playgrounds for jogging to their dismay it had turned into the make shift vegetable markets and had damaged the playing area thanks to the decision of the Marketing department, which allowed vegetable markets in the playgrounds.

Rajashekar Reddy, a cricket coach from Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) said that because of the Marketing department's move to allow vegetable market in Saroornagar playground, a 400-metre running track got damaged. He said that with gyms being closed the youth have no choice but to go to playgrounds but the grounds are also not safe for them. He pleaded the authorities to save SATS playgrounds.

Similarly, is the case at many playgrounds in the city. At Chintal Basti in Khairatabad circle, the authorities shifted the roadside vegetable vendors into playground so as to maintain physical distancing and because of this the playing area got damaged as people park their vehicles.

The youth who used to play cricket at the ground said that already there is shortage of grounds and the authorities are denying entry wherever there is some facility. Imran Rizvi, who plays cricket here said, "We come here for fitness and also passion for the game but it has been five months we could not play because of the make shift market."

K Siddharth, a techie said that he was a regular gym visitor for about five years but because of lockdown he could not attend the gym since five months as gyms are not allowed to open. "I decided to jog at a nearby ground (Hockey Ground at Masabtank) but the ground is stinking with drainage overflowing into it.

I have also complained to the authorities. Hope they look into this," said Siddharth. The youth wants the authorities to come to their rescue as keeping fit was their routine.