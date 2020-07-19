Hyderabad: Youth involved in kidney selling racket arrested

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police on Saturday arrested a youth for duping a family on the pretext of arranging a kidney for transplant and took Rs. 34 lakh from them and went absconding since June 2019.



According to police, the accused AR Srinivas (25) met a family at a private hospital who was in need for a kidney. The accused then promised them to arrange a kidney from Sri Lanka or Turkey and took an amount of Rs. 34 lakh for arranging the kidney, but he never returned. Henceforth the family filed a complaint with the police.

AR Srinivas, DCP of West Zone said that the accused was an MBA graduate and after completing his studies he invested a lot of money into share markets and lost the entire money. "After losing the money he went to Sri Lanka and sold his kidney to get more money. Over there he encountered a few doctors who lured him to work for them. He then started working as a middleman between the doctors and patients, whosoever wanted to sell a kidney the accused would contact them and lure them to sell the kidney for a whopping amount of Rs 30 to 40 lakhs."

"For each kidney he would get a commission of Rs. 6 lakh and in this case, he thought that the patient was in need of a kidney so he could arrange it from Sri Lanka as he had already ties with the doctors over there. So he took the entire amount and spent it lavishly on his needs rather than arranging for a kidney, neither did he give the money to the doctors in Sri Lanka," stated the DSP. He further added, "While in Sri Lanka, he also came into contact with brokers from Turkey and established contacts which further led him to jail in Sri Lanka for 1.5 years. Later on he was released. But after arriving in the city he started the business again and was successful in facilitating nine kidney transplants. However, his plans were foiled as we laid a trap for him and arrested under section 406 and 420 of IPC and remanded to judicial custody," said the DSP.