Hyderabad: YS Sharmila stages protest at Tank Bund against alleged crimes against women, detained

Along with party workers, she sat on a silent protest near the Statue of Rani Rudrama Devi on Tank Bund to protest the alleged crimes against women in the State

Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila was taken into custody by the police for staging a protest at Tank Bund on Wednesday.

Along with party workers, she sat on a silent protest near the Statue of Rani Rudrama Devi on Tank Bund to protest the alleged crimes against women in the State.

As no permission was obtained for the protest the police detained Sharmila and other party workers and shifted them to different police stations.

