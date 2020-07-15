Hyderabad Zoo's Chimpanzee 'Suzi' celebrates 34th birthday

Hyderabad: Chimpanzee 'Suzi', inmate of the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, celebrated its 34th birthday on Wednesday.

The zoo management organised the celebration in the presence of the animal keeper and veterinary staff at Suzi's enclosure duly following Covid-19 protocol.

According to zoo curator N Kshitija, a fruit cake with fruits and bread was prepared for Suzi at the zoo kitchen. The entire enclosure was arranged with different types of fruits and vegetables of Suzi's choice.

Kshitija, Deputy Curator A Nagamani, Assistant Curator Satish Babu, and Deputy Range Officer Anitha were present on the occasion.

Suzi was gifted to the Nehru Zoological Park by the Sahara group in 2011.

The celebration brought some cheers to the zoo, which is closed for visitors for more than three months due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Earlier this month, the zoo lost a Royal Bengal tiger, which died of heart failure. This came close on the heels of the death of a white tiger due to neoplastic tumour.

Spread over 300 acres, the zoo is home to nearly 181 indigenous and exotic species, including 1,716 animals, birds, and reptiles.

Known as one of the best zoos in Asia, it attracts around 30 lakh visitors annually.