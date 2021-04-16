Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital is now an exclusive COVID care centre

The Telangana government on Saturday converted state-run Gandhi Hospital into an exclusive COVID care centre. This comes after the pressure from COVID patients and their relatives from across the state for the hospital beds and other medical facilities in the wake of rise in the cases.

Starting from today, all the casual/emergency and outpatient services at the Gandhi Hospital were halted. Also, all the elective surgeries that were scheduled to be held in the coming days by other departments in the hospital were postponed.

According to the information, there are around 450 COVID patients who are in critical condition at the Gandhi Hospital at present who need ICU and ventilator care. On Thursday, the hospital is said to have witnessed 150 admissions pertaining to COVID which forced the authorities to convert the hospital into COVID care centre.