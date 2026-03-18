HYDRAA secures 11 acres of govt land worth Rs 1,650 cr

In a major anti-encroachment drive, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) has secured 11 acres of government land in Kondapur and Pragathi Nagar areas.

The operation was carried out following public complaints received through Prajavani, highlighting illegal occupation of public land. Officials estimated the value of lands worth Rs 1,650 crore.

According to HYDRAA, in Kondapur village under Serilingampally mandal, two acres were reserved for a park in Central Park Colony. The layout, spread over 16 acres with 148 plots under Survey No. 110/1, was developed in 1998.

Following the complaint received from the residents through HYDRAA Prajavani, officials conducted a field inspection, along with revenue and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities. The land was confirmed as park space.

On instructions from HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, the officials removed the temporary sheds erected on the site on Tuesday. The two-acre park land has now been fenced, and boards have been erected identifying it as park property.

In another operation, HYDRAA in Pragathi Nagar protected nine acres of government land adjoining Ambir Cheruvu following complaints of encroachments. The land comprises five acres allocated for a cremation ground and four acres for a dumping yard in Survey No. 103 of Baghameri village under Kukatpally mandal.

After a joint inspection with revenue and GHMC officials, the land use was verified. On the directions of Commissioner Ranganath, fencing was installed around the nine acres. Boards have been placed marking five acres as cremation ground and the remaining four acres as government land.