I am not a medical doctor… but a social doctor: CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka poured out the state’s financial woes before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a pre-Budget meeting organised with Finance Ministers of all states in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Deputy CM sought additional funds and grants in the upcoming Union Budget as well as sanction of pending key projects, including the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail; IIM in Hyderabad; airports at Peddapalli, Warangal, Adilabad, and Kothagudem; and semiconductor project. Besides, he urged the Union Finance Minister to declare the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) Scheme as “a national project”.

In his speech, Bhatti said: “We need to increase our capital investment rate from the present 37 per cent to 50 per cent of GSDP. It is necessary to enhance the fiscal deficit targets to at least 4 per cent of GSDP per annum. In addition, the 50-year interest free loans given to States may be converted into grants and the amount of assistance may be doubled from the current levels. He brought to the attention of the Union Minister that the state government is constructing more than 1,000 residential schools and requested the Centre to exempt the state from FRMB Act restrictions to enable it to get additional funds.

Referring to the devolution of tax, Bhatti said that though the recommended share of tax devolution to States by the Fifteenth Finance Commission is 41 per cent, the States have been getting only 30 per cent of the gross tax revenues of the Centre as tax devolution.





“Our government gives utmost priority to the health of the people. We are always ready to work with doctors like you to improve our policy for the benefit of the people. Please help us by giving your suggestions and suggestions in that direction.”

The Chief Minister said that Science and Technology are changing the world at a very fast pace. Healthcare is intertwined with high technology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and other technologies. “So, upgrade yourself with the latest technology… but don’t forget to keep your fingers crossed. You know that many people are dying due to heart diseases in recent times.

Let us all be partners in the mission to prevent heart diseases. Let us all work together to save people’s lives. For example, if you can volunteer to teach CPR to students… We can save many lives in our country. Many times, we neglect prevention. But if we can create awareness among the people, society will benefit. I urge all of you to work hard for the quality of healthcare. I want us to become the best in the world in healthcare and everyone should try to become the best doctor,” he said.