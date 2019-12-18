Trending :
I love Vikarabad programme held at Rajeev Gruhakalpa Colony

Vikarabad: MLA Dr Anand participated in 'I love Vikarabad' programme organised here at Rajeev Gruhakalpa Colony on Tuesday.

Addressing the programme, the MLA ordered the Municipal officials to complete the works related to sanitation, LED lights and other issues and also directed the local civil inspector to concentrate on Rajeev Gruhakalpa colony.

He asked the police to make frequent visits to the colony during nighttime. Later, the MLA participated in Swacch Vikarabad Swacch Telangana, under 'I Love Vikarabad' programme.

