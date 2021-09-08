I maintain cordial ties with CM KCR: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Relations with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are 'cordial' and 'friendly' and the overall performance of the Telangana government is 'good', Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said.

She had insisted KCR to implement the Centrally sponsored Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme in the State. Addressing the press, on the eve of completion of two years in the office, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, she asserted that the government need to do more to strengthen the medical infrastructure and ensure the poor avail health care facilities free of cost.

"I am in a constitutional post and demarcated what I should do and not violate the rules with regard to functioning of the State government. I appreciated the government efforts in containing dengue spread and flood damages", she said suggesting to the government to open more hospitals to provide Covid treatment to the patients during the pandemic. "I always wanted things to be done and my approach with the government is always friendly".

Tamilisai said she had requested KCR to introduce Ayushman scheme in Telangana to ensure people of other States would get good treatment in Hyderabad, which emerged as a medical hub in the country.

Though the State government sponsored Arogya Sri was good one, she asserted the Centrally sponsored scheme would give a big relief to others in the State. Tamilisai appealed to the alumni of universities to register their names in the Chancellor's alumni portal so that they will help the new generation. She also requested IT companies to donate used laptops to poor students. The Governor stressed on the need to improve nutritional status of tribal children in Adilabad, Nagarkurnool and Bhadradri districts.