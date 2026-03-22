“I will carry Jeevan Reddy on my shoulders if he joins BRS”

Hyderabad: Amidongoing political speculation over senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy’s possible shift in allegiance, Korutla BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay made striking remarks, expressing deep admiration for the veteran leader.

Speaking at a media conference on Saturday, Sanjay said he holds immense respect for Jeevan Reddy and would wholeheartedly welcome him into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) if he chooses to join.

“If Jeevan Reddy wishes to come into our party, I will welcome him 100 percent. If necessary, I will personally go and bring him—even carry him on my shoulders,” he said.

Sanjay described Jeevan Reddy as a leader of integrity and humility, calling him “a truly good human being.”

Recalling a personal experience, he said that his respect for Jeevan Reddy grew significantly during a difficult time when both were at the same hospital—Sanjay undergoing spinal surgery and Jeevan Reddy’s younger brother receiving treatment after a brain stroke.

“Despite the situation, he sat there with utmost simplicity, like a common man. That moment doubled my respect for him,” Sanjay noted.