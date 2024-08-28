I will demolish my farmhouse if HYDRA serves notice: Patnam Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Congress MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy has clarified that his farmhouse at Himayat Sagar was on patta lands and assured to demolish it if HYDRA declares the farmhouse as illegal.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the land spread over 14.14 acres was ancestral property and the farmhouse was developed 20 years ago, adding that the structure was constructed in a small portion and the balance area was being used for cultivation of paddy, vegetables and fruits.

Presenting the land documents, the Congress MLC said the patta land was purchased in 1999 in his son’s name and permissions were obtained to construct in 2005 under GOMS 111 norms. In the latest Dharani portal too, all the land details were uploaded. Many influential people, including MPs, Ministers own properties under GO MS 111 limits, he said.

“Compared to their properties, my property is small. Since it was constructed on a hillock, it is visible from the ring road and draws the attention of many,” he said.

“When I was MLA in the past, I got the entire area surveyed by the officials and constructed the farmhouse only after they confirmed that it was not in FTL or buffer zone limits,” Mahender Reddy said, adding that he had not received any notice from HYDRA so far.

“If any notice is served, I will demolish it,” Mahender Reddy said, adding that many building owners had approached court and secured stay orders.