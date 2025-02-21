Live
IAS Officer Karnan Reappointed as Aarogyasri In-Charge CEO in Telangana
Highlights
The Telangana state government has reappointed IAS officer Karnan as the in-charge CEO of Aarogyasri.
Hyderabad : The Telangana state government has reappointed IAS officer Karnan as the in-charge CEO of Aarogyasri. The official orders regarding his appointment have been issued.
This decision comes after allegations of irregularities in the Aarogyasri department. Following these accusations, the government has removed CEO Shiva Shankar from his position and attached him to the General Administration Department (GAD).
Aarogyasri is a crucial healthcare scheme in Telangana, providing medical assistance to economically disadvantaged citizens. The reappointment of Karnan is seen as an effort to restore transparency and efficiency in the department’s operations.
