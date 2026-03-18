If Jagga Reddy becomes TPCC chief, Cong will win 100 MLA seats: Minister Komatireddy

Roads& Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday asserted that if a mass leader like TPCCworking president T Jagga Reddy is appointed as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, the party is certain to win 100 MLA seats in the next Assembly elections.

Interacting with media persons in the Assembly lobbies on Tuesday, Venkat Reddy described Jagga Reddy as a leader with deep grassroots connections. The Minister strongly backed Jagga Reddy’s elevation to the top party post. He said Jagga Reddy enjoys widespread popularity across both Telugu states and hasthe ability to mobilize support at all levels of the party. Drawing comparisons with veteran leader late P Janardhan Reddy (PJR), the Minister noted that Jagga Reddy commands a similar mass following. He emphasized that Jagga Reddy is capable of uniting leaders and party workers alike, from the grassroots to the top leadership.

Venkat Reddy appealed to the CongressHigh Command to seriously consider appointing Jagga Reddy as PCC president, stating that the current political scenario demands a leader of his stature. The Minister reiterated that Jagga Reddy’s leadership could significantly boost the party’s prospects in all elections.

Jagga Reddy had earlier been a contender for the TPCC post, including during the appointments of Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud. During that time, Jagga Reddyhad himself expressed interest in taking up the top post and openly appealed to the Congress High Command to appoint him as the TPCC chief.

With Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other senior leaders now backing Jagga Reddy for the TPCC president post, it remains to be seen how the Congress High Command responds to the growing demand within the party ranks.