If we want, in a matter of hours BRS can turn a nonentity: CM

Hyderabad: In a strongly worded message to BRS president and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that if the ruling Congress resolves it is a matter of hours before the pink party turns a non-entity. In his straightforward retort to BRS over alleged utterances of ‘overthrowing’ the present government, he held that KCR and his party may be having their own plans but if Congress party decides to act upon even clothes on their bodies will vanish, let alone the partymen.

Responding to questions at a press conference in view of the completion of 100-days Congress rule in the State, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and MP M Anil Kumar Yadav at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Revanth Reddy explained how his government remained cautious throughout all these 100-days as time and again there were threats of ‘overthrowing’ the present government. “I am prepared to face any kind of scenario. But time and again the BRS leadership is speaking of overthrowing the government,” Revanth said.

“I must say that it is a matter of hours. By the time you wake up with all your plans on one fine morning nothing will be left, not even clothes on your bodies.

If you are serious let us know the date, we are ready with our own plans. One thing you must realise that this government will stay for the next 10-years till 2034,” Revanth thundered.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress party remained alert as both BRS and BJP leadership echoed the same. “Despite their numbers both BRS and BJP leadership sounded similar. MLAs (BRS) are meeting us over development related issues and sharing grievances unlike their bosses.

Also, promising to support us towards achieving ‘Vibrant Telangana’.

All we are trying is to stay strong (in the worst case scenario),” he explained.