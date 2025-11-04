IITH launches NBV Skilling Centre to empower rural and semi-urban youth

In a major initiative towards inclusive education and rural empowerment, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) inaugurated the 'Skill Development Centre' under its Rural Development Centre (RDC) on Monday. Named the NBV Skilling Centre, this endeavour is a collaborative effort between IITH, Next Bharat Ventures (an initiative of Suzuki Motor Corporation), and the Deshpande Foundation.

The Centre’s core mission is to equip rural and semi-urban youth with industry-ready technical skills, entrepreneurial capabilities, and enhanced educational opportunities. It is set to serve as a hub for holistic development, offering comprehensive programmes that combine soft skills, communication training, and hands-on exposure to innovation-driven technologies.

Speaking at the inauguration, IITH Director Professor B S Murty stated, “IITH started the Rural Development Centre in 2020 with the vision to support rural development through innovative technologies. The new Skill Development Centre takes this vision forward empowering India’s youth through education, innovation, and real-world skill building.”

Dr Satish Regonda, Chairperson of the RDC, emphasised that the Centre strengthens RDC’s core themes of Education, Environment, and Entrepreneurship, transforming rural regions into spaces of opportunity and innovation.

The initiative is anchored by the Next Bharat Skilling Foundation (NBSF), a Section 8 not-for-profit entity. Its flagship programmes — SkillPlus (for rural graduates), Skill in Village (SiV) (for school students), and Technical Skilling for MSMEs — aim to train over 50,000 youth and impact more than 50,000 school students by 2035.

Dr Gururaj “Desh” Deshpande, Founder of the Deshpande Foundation, remarked that collaborative initiatives like this bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, enabling youth from every corner of the country to participate in India’s growth story. Kinji Saito, Director of Next Bharat Ventures and Councillor at Suzuki Motor Corporation, added that the partnership reflects Suzuki’s commitment to empowering India’s youth through practical skills and inclusive growth.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Ranga Rao Nutakki, Chairman of Sai Deepa Rock Drills Pvt Ltd, who pledged support to the mission, along with senior officials from Suzuki, the Deshpande Foundation, and IITH.