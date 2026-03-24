‘Impure Water Dhanda’: Illegal traders fill coffers with supply of contaminated water

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is facing a serious drinking water crisis as soaring summer temperatures put immense pressure on supply, leaving residents vulnerable to contaminated water and associated health risks. While many households rely on purified water, unscrupulous operators are exploiting the situation by running illegal water businesses under the guise of providing pure water. Health department sources report that over 2,000 water plants operate across the city, including Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and NMC areas such as Aliyabad and Yellampet. Of these, only around 300 have proper permissions. The remainder operate with minimal oversight, often neglecting hygiene standards, ventilation requirements, and certified filtration systems.

This lack of regulation has direct consequences on public health, with children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals reporting stomach ailments, diarrhoea, and viral fevers. In several localities and suburban areas, residents are forced to rely on unregulated water sources, increasing the spread of waterborne diseases. Experts emphasise that while legal regulations exist, including BIS and FSSAI approvals, NABL accredited water testing, and municipal trade licences, enforcement remains weak. Lax monitoring has allowed careless and illegal operations to flourish, posing a serious public health risk. The crisis is particularly acute in rapidly developing peripheral areas like Kollur, Mokila, Tellapur, Nallagandla, and regions beyond Osmannagar, where urban expansion has outpaced water infrastructure.

With limited piped water supply, residents increasingly depend on groundwater, pushing several mandals into critical over-exploitation. Areas including Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Balanagar, Bachupally, and Serilingampally are now classified as over-exploited, with groundwater extraction levels ranging from 100 per cent to 177 per cent.

Authorities are under pressure to act decisively before the summer months worsen the situation. Citizens are calling for stricter monitoring, the closure of unlicensed water plants, and frequent quality checks.

Without immediate action, Hyderabad risks a widespread outbreak of illnesses in fast-growing peripheral areas where infrastructure has failed to keep pace.