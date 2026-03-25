In a boost to infra, govt to construct 26 flyovers, ROBs, RUBs under H-Citi with Rs 7,000 crore

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said that the government would be constructing 26 structures, including flyovers/RoBs/Rubs/Underpasses/roads under H-Citi with Rs 7,032 crore.

The Minister said that 49 link roads were sanctioned for an amount of Rs 1,500 crore under two packages in phase-III. Three elevated corridors with an amount of Rs 7,406 crores were taken by HMDA in Hyderabad City limits.

An expenditure of Rs 120 crore was incurred, the Minister said. He was replying on behalf of the Chief Minister on the questions raised by BRS members KP Vivekananda, D Sudheer Reddy, M Gopal and others on the number of new roads, flyovers, etc constructed by the government.

The Minister said that recognising the need for improvement of arterial routes, on the basis of comprehensive traffic study, critical evaluation of the present levels of traffic loads and congestion being experienced in Hyderabad, GHMC, has evolved an infrastructure development plan to include junction improvement with grade separators/flyovers, pedestrian oriented infra under H-Citi.

Questioning the meagre allocation of Rs 120 crore this year, the BRS member Sudheer Reddy said that at this pace of funding, the project may completed when their grandchildren grow up. The Minister expressed concern that despite Telangana contributing nearly five per cent to the country’s GDP, the Union Government was not releasing funds proportionately.

He stated that the Centre collects around Rs 60,000 crore from the state in the form of taxes, yet continues to show discrimination. He clarified that no ongoing flyover or ROB projects in the twin cities and Rangareddy district were cancelled. While minor modifications were made in some cases, all projects were progressing at various stages. He said these works will be completed with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore.

Sridhar Babu recalled that several projects initiated during the previous BRS regime were left incomplete, and the current government was committed to finishing them in a phased manner based on priority.

He announced that works at the Kukatpally Y Junction would commence within 15 days. The Bachupally HMDA flyover is expected to be completed and inaugurated by May, in line with the Chief Minister’s directive.

He assured that these projects will help ease traffic congestion. He also clarified that there are no changes in link roads and dismissed claims that certain projects were cancelled, advising BRS MLAs not to spread misinformation.

Regarding the Medchal–Suchitra elevated corridor, the Minister said the contractor had abandoned the project midway. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking support for early completion. He added that the Uppal elevated corridor will also be expedited, with a new contractor already in place.

The Paradise–Shamirpet and Paradise–Suchitra corridor projects were currently in the tendering stage. On issues related to defence land transfer, the Chief Minister has met the Union Defence Minister four times to resolve them, and works are expected to begin soon.

Sridhar Babu said it is encouraging that Andhra Pradesh was receiving substantial funds under the AMRUT scheme, and urged BJP MPs to secure similar allocations for Telangana. Despite having two Union Ministers from the state, Telangana continues to face neglect, he said, adding that the Centre should not ignore a small state contributing 5 per cent to the national GDP.