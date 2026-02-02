In campaign mode: Cong leader goes door-to-door in Bandameedipalli

Mahabubnagar: Aspart of the Municipal Corporation election campaign, a door-to-door outreach programme was conducted in Bandameedipalli area under Division No. 11 of Mahabubnagar Corporation.

The campaign was led by senior Congress leader and Division No. 11 Corporator candidate Marepally Surender Reddy.

The programme, held on Sunday, saw MSR visiting households across the division and interacting with residents.

He explained various welfare schemes being implemented by the people’s government and gathered feedback on local issues and public grievances.

Residents shared their concerns and development needs with the candidate, who assured them that the Congress party remains committed to the overall development of the division. Party leaders, local elders, workers, and residents actively participated in the campaign.