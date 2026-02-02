  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

In campaign mode: Cong leader goes door-to-door in Bandameedipalli

  • Created On:  2 Feb 2026 9:12 AM IST
In campaign mode: Cong leader goes door-to-door in Bandameedipalli
X

Mahabubnagar: Aspart of the Municipal Corporation election campaign, a door-to-door outreach programme was conducted in Bandameedipalli area under Division No. 11 of Mahabubnagar Corporation.

The campaign was led by senior Congress leader and Division No. 11 Corporator candidate Marepally Surender Reddy.

The programme, held on Sunday, saw MSR visiting households across the division and interacting with residents.

He explained various welfare schemes being implemented by the people’s government and gathered feedback on local issues and public grievances.

Residents shared their concerns and development needs with the candidate, who assured them that the Congress party remains committed to the overall development of the division. Party leaders, local elders, workers, and residents actively participated in the campaign.

Tags

MahabubnagarCongressmunicipal electionsdoor-to-door campaignMarepally Surender ReddyDivision 11welfare schemespublic outreachlocal developmentvoter engagement
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Sasikumar-starrer My Lord set for worldwide release on February 13

n addition to Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar, My Lord features a strong ensemble cast that includes Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra, among others. The film has been co-directed by Arunmozhi Pandian.

Sasikumar-starrer My Lord set for worldwide release on February 13

National News

More
Share it
X