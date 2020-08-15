Independence Day honour for Telangana police

Hyderabad: The government on Friday has announced the list of 926 police personnel from across the country to receive the prestigious medals on the occasion of Independence Day this year.



A total of 215 are to be given Police Medal of Gallantry (PMG), 80 are to be awarded the President's Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service, and 631 to get medals meritorious service.

Those who have been conferred the awards from Telangana are: P Pramod Kumar IG and Thota Subramanyam, SI, Civil, Cyberabad for distinguished service.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service has gone to: N Bhujanga Rao. The award-winning officer acted as the prosecutor in brutal rape and murder of three girls belonging to the village of Hajipur falling within the limits of the commissionerate. The Team 's extraordinary work led by the officer resulted in the death sentence of the accused.

Others who got the award for meritorious service are Assistant Commissioner, Rachakonda, M Ravinder Reddy, deputy director, ACB, Hyderabad, Ch Yadagiri Srinivas Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Cyberabad, M Jayaraju, Additional Commandant, TSSP, Warangal, M Jayaraju, Additional Commandant, Warangal, D Anand Kumar, DSP, Intelligence, P Venkatagiri, DSP, Intelligence, B Kistaiah, Additional SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem, K Ravinder Reddy, DSP, RBVRR TS Police Academy, E Nagaraju Inspector, Hyderabad and Shaik Sadiq Ali, SI, Malkajgiri Zone.

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded for, "gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals." The medal may be awarded to any member of a police service in India, and is awarded without regard to rank or time in service.