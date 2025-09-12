India-Africa Seed Summit affirms TG’s global role in agricultural innovation

Hyderabad: Telangana State Agriculture Minister Sri Tummala Nageswara Rao emphasized the importance of seed diplomacy and sustainable agricultural collaboration between India and Africa during the India-Africa Seed Summit 2025 held in Hyderabad on Thursday. Participating as the chief guest, the Minister described the summit as a vital platform to strengthen bilateral ties in the agricultural sector, not merely through trade but through trust, scientific exchange, and shared innovation.

Addressing delegates from various countries, Rao highlighted India’s historic achievement of food grain self-sufficiency through the Green Revolution, attributing its success to the availability of quality seeds. “Without quality seeds, there is no crop. And without crops, farmer progress is impossible,” he stated.

He pointed out that while crops like maize, sorghum, and millet are widely cultivated across Africa, many farmers still rely on stored grains for sowing, which hampers productivity. Given Africa’s fertile soils and favorable climate, he stressed the need for timely access to scientifically developed seeds to boost yields and ensure food security.

Rao showcased Telangana’s emergence as India’s seed capital, supplying 60% of the nation’s seed requirements and exporting to over 20 countries. He credited this success to the presence of more than 1,000 seed companies, advanced research infrastructure, and stringent quality standards that have earned global recognition.

The Minister also elaborated on the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which provides direct investment support to farmers by depositing subsidies into their accounts. This enables farmers to purchase quality seeds of their choice, promoting transparency and empowerment. He suggested that African nations could adopt similar models to enhance seed quality usage and agricultural productivity.

Noting that the African seed market is valued at approximately USD 3.99 billion, Rao encouraged farmers, researchers, and seed companies to leverage the India-Africa partnership for mutual benefit.

He concluded by thanking the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), African Seed Trade Association (AFSTA), and other partners for organizing the summit, which saw participation from both government and private sector representatives across continents.