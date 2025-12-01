India orders phone companies to install govt cyber safety app in every phone, users will not be able to delete it

India's telecoms ministry has privately asked smartphone makers to preload all new devices with a state-owned cyber security app that cannot be deleted, a government order showed, a move likely to antagonise Apple and privacy advocates.

India is one of the world's largest telephone markets, with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, and government figures show the app, launched in January, has helped recover more than 700,000 lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone.

Apple opens new tab, which has previously locked horns with the telecoms regulator over development of a government anti-spam mobile app, is among the companies, such as Samsung, opens new tab, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, opens new tab bound by the new order.

The November 28 order, seen by Reuters, gives major smartphone companies 90 days to ensure that the government's Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed on new mobile phones, with a provision that users cannot disable it.

For devices already in the supply chain, manufacturers should push the app to phones via software updates, the ministry said in its order, which was not made public and was sent privately to select companies.

The government said the app was essential to combat "serious endangerment" of telecom cyber security from duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

Apple's iOS powered an estimated 4.5 per cent of 735 million smartphones in India by mid-2025, with the rest using Android, Counterpoint Research says.

TELECOM CYBER SECURITY

While Apple pre-installs its own proprietary apps on phones, its internal policies prohibit installation of any government or third-party app before sale of a smartphone, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"Apple has historically refused such requests from governments," said Tarun Pathak, a research director at Counterpoint.

"It's likely to seek a middle ground: instead of a mandatory pre-install, they might negotiate and ask for an option to nudge users towards installing the app."

Apple, Google, Samsung and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment. India's telecoms ministry also did not respond.

A 14- to 17-digit number unique to each handset, the IMEI, or International Mobile Equipment Identity, is most commonly used to cut off network access for phones reported to have been stolen.

The government app allows users to report suspicious calls, verify IMEIs and block stolen devices through a central registry.

With more than 5 million downloads since its launch, the app has helped block more than 3.7 million stolen or lost mobile phones, while more than 30 million fraudulent connections have also been terminated.

The government says it helps prevent cyber threats and assists tracking and blocking of lost or stolen phones, helping police to trace devices, while keeping counterfeits out of the black market.