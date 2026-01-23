India will lead world in sports: Kishan Reddy at PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy declared that India is on the path to becoming a global leader in sports, as he inaugurated the PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025-26 at LB Stadium. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to unite communities through sports and inspire youth to achieve excellence on the international stage.

Reddy announced that the Mahotsav will run for 15 days across 30 venues, featuring competitions in Kabaddi, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Athletics, and more. He highlighted the inclusivity of the event, with special contests for women in slums, media professionals, and differently-abled athletes, ensuring participation from all walks of life.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramchander Rao, and sporting icons, including Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and women cricketers Diana David and Drishti Kesari.

Reddy noted that similar initiatives have already seen success, citing the Varanasi constituency, where nearly one lakh participants joined. He stressed that India, despite having the largest youth population, has lagged in certain sports. However, under Modi’s leadership, athletes are being encouraged and supported with better infrastructure, training and fitness facilities.

He further revealed that India will soon host the Commonwealth Games, with determined efforts underway to bring the Olympics to Indian soil.

“The Prime Minister has motivated athletes, urging them to move forward with courage even in defeat. Today, Indian athletes are excelling in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games,” Reddy said.

With 35,000 players registered for the Hyderabad edition, the Mahotsav is expected to be one of the largest grassroots sporting events in the region. Reddy expressed gratitude to athletes, dignitaries and citizens, underscoring that such initiatives reflect the Prime Minister’s resolve to make India a sporting powerhouse.