India’s agri strength key to self-reliance: Kishan Reddy at Agri Business Awards

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stressed the central role of agriculture in India’s journey toward self-reliance while addressing the Agri Business Awards ceremony on Tuesday, which honoured farmers, innovators and agripreneurs for their contributions to the sector.

“Agriculture is not just an occupation—it’s a way of life for millions,” he said, noting that 54% of India’s population depends on agriculture and the sector contributes 18% to the national GDP. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for launching transformative schemes aimed at farmer welfare.

Highlighting India’s global achievements, the minister announced that India has overtaken China in grain production, reaching 149 million tonnes this year. Milk production has surged by 63% since 2014-15, making India the world’s largest milk producer. The country also leads in pulse production, with 26 million tonnes annually.

Despite global supply challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, India ensured food grain availability and even exported to other nations. Under PM Modi’s leadership, five kg of rice is being provided free to 80 crore citizens, and schemes like PM Kisan and PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana are being implemented effectively.

Since 2019, Rs 4 lakh crore has been deposited directly into the accounts of 11.8 crore farmers under the PM Samman Nidhi Yojana, eliminating middlemen and empowering small and medium farmers. The minimum support price for paddy has also seen significant hikes since 2014.

Reddy highlighted GST 2.0 reforms, which reduced taxes on tractors and farm machinery, lowering cultivation costs and boosting farmer incomes.

He stressed the need to embrace agri-tech innovations such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and drones to further modernize the sector.

“The prosperity of farmers is the foundation of a prosperous India,” he urged, and continued support and innovation in agriculture.