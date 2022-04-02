India's culture greatest gift to world: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: It was a gala evening where more than 500 artistes from different parts of the country showcased the classical, folk and popular culture traditions along with displays of crafts, cuisines at the National Cultural Festival of India- Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM) -2022 which was held for the first time in the state. This coincided with the Telugu New Year Ugadi festivities.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the three-day festival organised by the Union Ministry of Culture.

Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender participated in the inaugural function. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited the festival earlier during the day. Over 250 stalls have been set up at NTR Stadium near Indira Park. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being hosted by the Ministry of Culture. There are several Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs being organised across the country.

"Our lasting cultural treasure of music, dance and drama is among India's greatest gifts to the world. Every effort should be made to preserve and propagate these rich art forms. We need to rejuvenate the spirit of the freedom struggle and for that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already installed the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and a huge statue will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi soon," said the Vice-President.



He further said that music and dance are not just for entertainment rather they are vital to make our lives more fulfilling and rejuvenating. They bring harmony into our lives and nourish our inner spirit by dispelling gloom and despair. "I would suggest making performing arts a compulsory part of the curriculum as it would help students to become confident, shed inhibitions, explore hidden talents and nurture creativity," said Naidu.

The showstoppers of the inaugural evening was the legendary trio of Shankar Ehsan Loy who elevated the ambience of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav happening in Hyderabad as they gave live performances by classical music and dance maestros, including Ananda Shankar Jayant on the inaugural day.

Further, classical music performance of "Taal India'' by Banyan Tree, followed by another musical night by famous film music director SS Thaman, classical dance by Jayaprabha Menon, music by celebrated duo of L Subramaniam and Kavitha Krishnamurthy and so on will be performed during the rest of two days of the festival.