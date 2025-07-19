Indira Mahila Shakti Celebrations Inspire Women Toward Financial Empowerment in Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: In a festive and inspiring event held on Saturday at the Gattu Mandal headquarters, the Indira Mahila Shakti program was celebrated with great enthusiasm under the aegis of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). The primary focus of the program was the economic empowerment of women through various welfare initiatives launched by the Telangana state government.

Speaking as the chief guest, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized that the core objective of the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme is to transform women into millionaires by supporting Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with targeted economic and developmental programs. He underlined that when women grow financially strong, it reflects in the holistic progress of the entire constituency.

The MLA revealed that 780 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned specifically for the development of Gattu Mandal. He added that since Gattu is primarily dependent on agriculture, the government is investing in irrigation canals, drinking water facilities, road infrastructure, and educational development. He reiterated the government's commitment to distributing free fine rice through ration cards and ensuring that welfare benefits reach every eligible citizen, leaving no one behind.

District Collector B.M. Santosh, addressing the gathering, echoed the MLA’s vision and detailed several initiatives aimed at women’s economic upliftment. He informed that the government is actively facilitating the setup of solar power plants, petrol stations, and women-run canteens, and is empowering women as bus service operators under various welfare schemes. Land has already been earmarked in Gonupadu and Alampur for the establishment of solar power plants and petrol stations.

Highlighting additional welfare steps, the Collector said that 1,700 new ration cards have been issued in Gattu Mandal. He urged beneficiaries of Indiramma housing schemes to expedite the construction process and complete houses promptly. Moreover, Rs. 2,030 crores worth of loans have been disbursed to women’s SHGs, and from April to September, loan waivers worth Rs. 5 crore were processed.

In a significant announcement, he shared that under the group insurance scheme, a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh would be provided to the families of SHG members who die accidentally. Stressing the importance of education, he urged all mothers to ensure their children attend school without fail and appealed for the elimination of child marriages.

The Collector noted that literacy in Gattu Mandal currently stands at 50%, with a target to raise it to 100%, especially among girls, through better educational awareness and accessibility. He also disclosed that the central government has sanctioned Rs. 1 crore for development works in Gattu Mandal, which will soon be taken up.

During the event, the MLA and Collector jointly distributed financial aid to SHG members:

Bank loan cheques worth Rs. 7.25 crores

Interest-free loan cheques worth Rs. 47.96 lakhs

New ration cards to eligible beneficiaries

Several dignitaries and officials participated in the celebrations, including Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, SERP Director Jamuna, Market Committee Chairman Nalla Hanumanthu, District Federation President Prabhavathi, along with numerous women SHG members, local leaders, and community representatives.

The event highlighted the government’s commitment to women's empowerment, rural development, and community-based economic transformation through inclusive growth strategies.