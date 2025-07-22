Indira Mahila Shakti Mission 2025: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Leads Women Empowerment Drive in KT Doddi

Gadwal: In a remarkable step towards women’s empowerment and community welfare, Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy participated as the chief guest in the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission - 2025 Celebrations held at KT Doddi mandal in Gadwal constituency.

The event was organized to celebrate the ongoing success of the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission and to promote the welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Grand Felicitation of the MLA

The MLA was warmly welcomed and honored with a traditional shawl and floral bouquet by the President of the Mandal Mahila Samakhya and local women leaders.

Distribution of Ration Cards and Loan Cheques

As part of the celebrations:

Ration cards were distributed to eligible poor families by the MLA himself, enabling them to access subsidized essentials such as rice and other groceries.

Interest-free loan cheques were handed over to members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs), empowering them to establish small-scale and cottage industries for economic independence.

MLA’s Address to the Gathering

Speaking at the event, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy reflected on the transformation of KT Doddi mandal. He said,

> “Once people used to migrate from this area due to lack of opportunities. Since my election, I’ve been working tirelessly for the development of this region – focusing on irrigation, agriculture, education, and healthcare.”

He announced that land will soon be allocated for the construction of the Young India School in KT Doddi, aiming to further strengthen the educational infrastructure in the mandal.

State Government Delivering Promises

MLA Reddy highlighted the promises made by the Congress party and the swift implementation of schemes under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership:

Rythu Bandhu and farm loan waivers

Free RTC bus travel for women

Gas cylinders for ₹500

200 units of free electricity

Construction of Indiramma houses

Distribution of fine rice to ration cardholders

He assured the people that the government is committed to ensuring that no eligible person is left behind in availing these benefits.

Women Empowerment a Top Priority

The MLA emphasized that the government’s core mission is to make women financially strong, stating:

> “Every woman should be a member of a self-help group. These groups provide access to bank loans for starting businesses like canteens, cottage industries, and solar projects.”

He explained the insurance benefits for SHG members, including:

₹10 lakh financial assistance to families in case of the member’s death

₹5 lakh assistance for major health issues

He reiterated that women should aim to be economically equal to men and added:

> “With access to small loans and business opportunities, today’s women can become tomorrow’s millionaires.”

Housing and Ration Card Access

The MLA urged beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme to begin construction of their homes at the earliest and assured those who have not yet received approval that efforts are ongoing to ensure inclusivity.

Regarding ration distribution, he noted:

> “KT Doddi has now received approval for ration cards. Every eligible family will get rice and essentials. Those who have not yet applied should do so immediately to avail the benefits.”

Commitment to Constituency Development

MLA Reddy thanked the public for re-electing him and promised:

> “With your blessings, I’ve become MLA for the second time. I remain fully committed to the development and welfare of the people of Gadwal constituency. I will work for KT Doddi mandal’s progress until my last breath.”

He concluded with a heartfelt message for women:

> “Women must shine in all fields, standing shoulder to shoulder with men, and achieve financial success.”

Dignitaries and Attendees

The event witnessed participation from several prominent leaders and community representatives, including:

Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kurava Hanumanthu,

Former ZP Chairman Bandari,

Senior district leader Ramesh Naidu,

Former MPP Vijay,

Former ZPTC Rajasekhar

,Former Vice-MPP Ramakrishna Naidu,

Single Window Director Raghu Kumar Shetty,

Local leaders Urukundu, Chandrasekhar, Venkanna Goud, Yugandhar Goud, Shekhar Reddy, Rajesh, Anjaneyulu, Tikkanna, Rangareddy, Bheem Rayudu, Satyanarayana, Bhagavantu Venkatesh Goud, and many others,

Teacher Govindu Gopi, Khaja, Mallesh Goud, Venkatesh Timmappa, Kasim, Veeresh,

Former Sarpanches, MPTC members, women’s group leaders, youth members, and political activists from various villages

The celebration marked another milestone in Gadwal’s development journey, showcasing the government’s strong push for inclusive growth and women's empowerment.