Influx into BJP continues for 2nd day as Maheshwaram leaders join party

Hyderabad: The influx of new entrants into the BJP continued Sunday, marking the second major joining programme within 24 hours in Telangana. A large number of people from the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency joined the party, inspired by the leadership of Narendra Modi and the stand of the BJP against what they termed the anti-people policies of the Congress government in the state.

At the State Party Office in Nampally, Panjala Giridhar Goud, President of the Gowda Sangham and a former BRS leader, officially joined the BJP along with his supporters. He was welcomed by BJP State President Ramchander Rao. Alongside him, Advocate Kavitha, hailing from a family with a strong political background in the TDP, and Pruthviraj also joined the party with their followers.

Addressing the gathering, Ramchander Rao highlighted the growing enthusiasm among youth and women who are stepping forward with determination to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. He urged the new members to work collectively with a spirit of public service. Ramchander Rao strongly criticised what he described as the dark nexus between Congress, BRS, and MIM in Hyderabad politics.

He alleged that the division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into three parts was politically motivated and detrimental to the governance of the city. He assured the public that if a BJP Mayor is elected, Hyderabad would witness transparent administration and accelerated development.

The event was attended by senior leaders including Gautam Rao, Banda Karthika Reddy, Lankala Deepak Reddy, and Vittal, underscoring the united front of the party in strengthening its base. The leadership believes these joining programmes signal a shift in the political landscape of the state ahead of future municipal and local body elections.