Insult to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's office unacceptable

New Delhi: "It is not a question about Governor as an individual; the office of the Governor should be respected."

This was the concern and feelings expressed by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During her 20-minute meeting with the Prime Minister, the Governor is said to have expressed concern over the recent violations of protocols like doing away with the customary joint address of the State Assembly, officials allegedly not turning up during her visits to districts and ignoring her invitations for various programmes, including the recent Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

Soundararajan, who spoke to reporters in Delhi after her meeting with the Prime Minister, said, "There may be some decisions which are not accepted by the Governor. Does that mean that the Governor's office should be insulted? That the Governor's protocol should be violated, and Governor should not be taken care of when she goes to districts on a tour? Collector should not come. SP should not come. Is there any rule like that?" she said.

The Governor remarked, "I am a friendly person, ready to extend my help to anybody."

"I am not a controversial person at all. It is not meant that whatever is the appeal from the government, I should accept it. As a constitutional head, I have my opinion. I always go by the system and law," she said.

"When I go by that (system and law), if it is taken in a different way and if the government wants to insult the Governor, I am not worried much about that. But, the office of the Governor should be respected. It is not (about) Tamilisai. I leave this to the people of Telangana and to the people of the country," Soundararajan said.

Asked about her not giving assent to a candidate suggested by the government for nomination to the Legislative Council under Governor's quota, Soundararajan said she cannot be forced to take a decision on the matter and that she was not satisfied with the 'service' credentials of the nominee.

She said she had not made any controversial statements and always wanted to maintain good relations with the State government. I am not perturbed by anyone." As a Constitutional head, she said, "I will go by law."

She also brought to the notice of the PM the fast-growing drug culture in Telangana particularly in Hyderabad and the poor health infrastructure in the State. She also explained to the PM about the plight of the Tribal community in Telangana.