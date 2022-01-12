Inter-State gang of robbers arrested in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Police nabbed a seven-member inter-state gang of robbers that robbed a branch of SBI Bank at Lakshminagaram village of Dummugudem mandal of the district on December 14 last year.

The gang cut the CC cameras and the alarm system wires inside the bank, smashed the safe locker in the bank's strong room, looted an amount of Rs 19.35 lakh in cash and fled away with CC camera's hard disks.

Four police teams engaged in tracking the case found a Mahindra Scorpio AP 28 AZ 6678 frequently coming to Lakshminagaram.

Dummugudem CI Venkateshwarlu, CCS-CI Pullaiah, SI Ravi Kumar and staff spotted the vehicle during inspections at Kunavaram road on Monday.

The accused were identified as Nawabul Hasan, Mahmood Nawab Hasan Khan, Raju Vasantha Rao Varbe , Sadiq Ali Khan, Mahmood Mahakoom, Yusuf Khan and Intikhab Khan of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

They confessed to the police that they committed many thefts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. They were arrested in a bank robbery case in Manthani of Peddapalli district last March and went to jail and were released.

Police recovered an amount of Rs 3.10 lakh of the stolen Rs 19.35 lakh from their possession, the remaining they spent and some money was given to one of their associates Ek Ujjama alias Tinnu.

SP Sunil Dutt and ASP Akshansh Yadav appreciated the police team for nabbing the accused.