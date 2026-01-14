International Kite and Sweet Festival 2026 Kicks Off in Secunderabad

The ‘International Kite and Sweet Festival 2026’ has officially opened at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, transforming the Hyderabad sky into a stunning tapestry of vibrant kites. Organised by the Telangana Tourism Department, the event has drawn kite flyers from across the globe, featuring 40 experts from 19 countries, including Russia, Portugal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam, Japan, Italy, France, Canada, and Australia.

In addition to the international participants, 55 national-level kite fliers from 15 Indian states are showcasing an impressive array of kites. The atmosphere is filled with colourful creations, as kites in the shapes of dolphins, cartoon characters, dragons, and other large designs enchant visitors. International fliers have expressed their delight at being part of the Hyderabad Kite Festival, commending the enthusiasm and hospitality of the local populace.

This year’s festival introduces several new attractions alongside the impressive kite displays. Stalls offering traditional sweets from various states proving popular with food enthusiasts. Furthermore, a Hot Air Balloon Festival is scheduled to take place at the Parade Grounds from January 16th to 18th, accompanied by a Drone Festival at Gachibowli Stadium.