International Kites festival set for January 13 in Hyderabad

The Tourism and Culture Department is gearing up for the much-anticipated 'International Kites and Hot Air Balloons Festival', scheduled to take place over three days during the Sankranti festival. The event will be held at Parade Ground in Secunderabad from January 13th to 15th and will feature over 50 international kite flyers from countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

In addition to the international participants, more than 60 members from various kite clubs and expert kite flyers from Telangana, along with representatives from states such as Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh, will also take part in the festivities.

A hot air balloon display is set to brighten the skies in the Gandipet area, located on the outskirts of the city, as announced by Valluri Kranthi, Managing Director of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

Alongside the kite festival, attendees can look forward to a variety of stalls showcasing national and international handicrafts, as well as an array of special dishes and sweets. This vibrant festival promises to be a delightful celebration of culture and creativity.