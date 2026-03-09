International Women’s Day celebrated with grandeur in Kagaznagar

Kagaznagar: International Women’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Kagaznagar town and various mandals in the Sirpur constituency on Sunday, with several programmes organised to honour and recognise the contributions of women in society. As part of the celebrations, a special event was organised at KIMS Multi-Speciality Hospital in the town. On the occasion, the hospital’s Administrator and Municipal Vice-Chairperson, Dr Kottapalli Anita, cut a cake and conveyed her greetings to the hospital staff and women patients.

Later, the hospital staff felicitated Dr Kottapalli Anita and Dr Ramya by presenting them with shawls as a mark of respect for their services. Addressing the gathering, the speakers highlighted the vital role played by women in the development of society. They emphasised that women contribute significantly in every field and advised them to remain conscious of their health and overall well-being.

Meanwhile, International Women’s Day celebrations were also organised at Krishnaveni Talent School under the leadership of the PRTU Telangana State Teachers’ Union.

The programme was presided over by Anuradha Bai. Municipal Chairperson Shaheen Sultana, Vice-Chairperson Dr Anita, teachers, and several women participated in the event and extended their greetings on the occasion.