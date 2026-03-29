Introduce private bill in LS for 42% BC quota: VH to Rahul

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao has written to party leader Rahul Gandhi urging him to introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament to secure 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

In his letter, VH emphasised that introducing the Bill is crucial to demonstrate the Congress party’s commitment to the welfare of BCs, irrespective of whether it is ultimately passed. He warned that failure to introduce the legislation would provide an opportunity for opposition parties to question Congress’s sincerity on BC welfare.

The former MP noted that achieving BC reservations requires an amendment to the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite being from a Backward Class himself, for failing to deliver justice to these communities.

Highlighting ongoing advocacy efforts, VH pointed out that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government staged a Dharna at Jantar Mantar in support of BC rights.