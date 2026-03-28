IPL 2026 to Kick Off today: Enjoy cricket, no to betting, urges CP Sajjanar

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets under way this evening, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The opening match is scheduled for 7:30 PM on Saturday, marking the start of a tournament that will run until 31 May and feature 10 teams competing across 74 matches.

Amid the excitement, authorities have raised concerns over the surge in betting activities typically associated with the IPL season. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar has issued a strong advisory urging young people to avoid betting, warning that it can lead to severe financial distress and long-term consequences for families.

He cautioned that involvement in betting could push individuals into mounting debt and ruin lives. Sajjanar said that fans should enjoy cricket responsibly and not fall prey to illegal betting operations.