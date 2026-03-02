Iran-Israel war: Telangana sets up control room in New Delhi for its citizens in Gulf

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi for its citizens in the Middle East in view of the ongoing Iran-Israel war in the region.

On the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state government is closely monitoring the prevailing situation.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are already in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the concerned Indian Embassies to assess the situation, said an official release.

In view of the enquiries being received from Telangana citizens residing in the affected countries, including those who may be stranded, and from their family members, the state government has established a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

The control room will function round-the-clock to facilitate necessary coordination and extend assistance as required.

Telangana citizens presently residing in the region, or their family members in Telangana, may contact the control room in case of distress, travel disruptions, or other emergency situations.

The contact numbers at the control room are; Vandana Barua PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head +91 9871999044 C.H. Chakravarthi Public Relations Officer +91 9958322143 Javed Husain Liaison Officer 9910014749 Rakshit Naik Liaison Officer +91 9643723157

The Government of Telangana will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend necessary support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the release added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy advised all Telugu people residing in Iran and other Gulf countries to remain extremely alert in view of reports of ongoing conflict in the region.

The Chief Minister urged them to strictly follow safety guidelines and adhere to advisories and warnings issued from time to time by Indian embassies in the respective countries.

The Chief Minister stated that, in case of any emergency, the state government will coordinate with the Union Government to ensure the safe return of Telugu citizens.

He said the Telangana government is continuously monitoring the situation of the people from the State living in Iran and other Gulf nations.

Officials have been directed to remain prepared to take appropriate measures in coordination with the Centre if necessary. They were also instructed to maintain contact with Indian embassies and consulates in those countries.