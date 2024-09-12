IRCTC to run ‘Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ in AP, TG, Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced that railways have planned the “Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra” Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train that will be starting from Andhra Pradesh and having boarding and deboarding places in Telangana and Maharashtra.

According to SCR officials, the train will cover famous Jyotirlinga destinations in the northern and western parts of the country while providing boarding and deboarding facilities at sixteen important en route stations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The boarding and de-boarding facility is provided at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Jangaon, Bhongir, Secunderabad, Kamareddi, and Nizamabad in Telangana, Dharmabad, Mudkhed Nanded, and Purna in Maharashtra. The train will cover important pilgrim places like Ujjain (Mahakaleswar & Omkareshwar), Dwaraka, Somnath, Pune (Bhima Shankar), Nasik (Triambakeshwar), and Aurangabad (Grishneswar Temple).

The whole trip will be covered over a period of 11 nights and 12 days. It includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport). Thus, it helps to avoid the difficulties involved in individual planning and related arrangements. Security on train (including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches), public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance, and the presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance are provided in the journey, said a senior officer.