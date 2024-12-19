Irregularities in Usman Sagar FTL Determination, HYDRA Recommends Legal Action

Hyderabad: The determination of the Full Tank Level (FTL) at Usman Sagar has come under scrutiny following revelations of irregularities involving three irrigation department officials. According to a report, these officials made unauthorized changes to the FTL measurements, a significant issue considering the water reservoir's impact on surrounding areas.

HYDRA, an organization focused on water conservation and management, has identified these alterations in the FTL levels and has recommended that the state government take legal action against the responsible officials. In a statement, HYDRA confirmed the irregularities and emphasized the importance of correcting these discrepancies to ensure that the reservoir's capacity and water levels are managed according to legal and technical standards.

The changes made by the irrigation officials have raised concerns about potential risks to the safety and environmental integrity of the surrounding areas. HYDRA has urged the government to address the issue promptly to avoid any further complications and to uphold the proper management of critical water resources.

In response, HYDRA has assured that corrective measures are being implemented to restore the FTL to its original, legal determination. The situation highlights the need for constant vigilance and accountability in managing the state's water resources.