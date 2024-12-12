  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Irrigation AE Nikhesh Kumar Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case, Granted 4-Day Custody

Irrigation AE Nikhesh Kumar Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case, Granted 4-Day Custody
x
Highlights

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken Irrigation Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Nikhesh Kumar into custody from Chanchalguda Jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Hyderabad : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken Irrigation Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Nikhesh Kumar into custody from Chanchalguda Jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Nikhesh Kumar was arrested on charges of accumulating illegal assets exceeding Rs. 500 crore.

The court has granted permission for a 4-day custodial interrogation of Nikhesh Kumar, who is facing serious allegations of amassing assets far beyond his known income. The ACB’s investigation suggests that the accused has been involved in illicit activities to accumulate such a massive wealth.

The ACB is expected to intensify its probe to uncover the full extent of the illicit wealth and possible involvement of others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick