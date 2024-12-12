Live
- Defeat in Tirhut bypolls doesn't signify discontent among teachers: Bihar Education Minister
- Over 1 lakh micro food processing enterprises get assistance under PMFME scheme: Minister
- Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins added to BBL 14 supplementary lists
- Flood risk in low-lying areas of Chennai as Chembarambakkam Lake’s water level rises
- Pushpa 2 Theatre Canteen Owner Bites Customer’s Ear in Gwalior
- RG Kar tragedy: Statement of forensic doctor who took pictures of victim’s body crucial for CBI
- Include Valmiki community in ST list, MP Ambica pleads
- Nara Lokesh Urges Rapid Investment Approvals to Boost Employment in MSME Sector
- Chandrababu Advocates Strict Measures for Social Welfare and Infrastructure Development in AP
- Show of brotherhood by Vijayan, Stalin at event to honour Dravidian icon
Just In
Irrigation AE Nikhesh Kumar Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case, Granted 4-Day Custody
Highlights
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken Irrigation Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Nikhesh Kumar into custody from Chanchalguda Jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Hyderabad : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken Irrigation Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Nikhesh Kumar into custody from Chanchalguda Jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Nikhesh Kumar was arrested on charges of accumulating illegal assets exceeding Rs. 500 crore.
The court has granted permission for a 4-day custodial interrogation of Nikhesh Kumar, who is facing serious allegations of amassing assets far beyond his known income. The ACB’s investigation suggests that the accused has been involved in illicit activities to accumulate such a massive wealth.
The ACB is expected to intensify its probe to uncover the full extent of the illicit wealth and possible involvement of others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS