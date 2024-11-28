Live
- Street vendors asked to utilise SVANidhi scheme
- AP govt. to distribute elderly pensions a day before amid holiday
- Lingayat Panchamasali community to stage protest on Dec 10
- Mangaluru resident falls prey to APK scam, loses lakhs
- Mysugar factory throws farmers into distress
- Deteriorating living conditions in Kuduramukha: Daily wage workers deprived of basic amenities
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
Just In
Israeli Ambassador Meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Highlights
Hyderabad: Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills. They met to...
Hyderabad: Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills. They met to discuss various initiatives taken by the Telangana government and future plans.
The Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, along with Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Ajit Reddy, RPO Snehaja, and other senior officials, were present in the meet. Ambassador Azar expressed interest in the people-centric programs initiated by the Telangana government and explored more ways for future collaboration.
With the aim of mutual growth in the fields of agriculture, technology, and water management, both Israel and Telangana seek opportunities and they want to explore more.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS