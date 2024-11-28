Israeli Ambassador Meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills. They met to discuss various initiatives taken by the Telangana government and future plans.

The Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, along with Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Ajit Reddy, RPO Snehaja, and other senior officials, were present in the meet. Ambassador Azar expressed interest in the people-centric programs initiated by the Telangana government and explored more ways for future collaboration.

With the aim of mutual growth in the fields of agriculture, technology, and water management, both Israel and Telangana seek opportunities and they want to explore more.