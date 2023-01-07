IT Minister dubs BJP 'threat to country'

Huzurnagar / Munugodu: Firing fresh salvos on the Bharatiya Janata Party, BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed it as a threat to the country and cautioned the youth asking them not to fall into the trap of the saffron party. He claimed that BJP's ideology is to fuel hatred in the society and to get political benefit through the communal polarisation. He stressed that KCR had upgraded TRS into BRS with an aim to develop the country like Telangana.

State IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with local MLA Sanampudi Saidi Reddy and Minister Jagadish Reddy took part in the foundation-stone laying ceremony and inauguration of various developmental works at Huzurnagar. Later, addressing the general public, KT Rama Rao claimed that Telangana has become a compass for the rest of the country. He said the welfare schemes implemented in the State have become role model for the rest of the States in the country. KT Rama Rao also accused Kishan Reddy of making baseless comments and said that the Union Minister has been propagating lies about the State government and does not have any answer when he is questioned about the same.

Rama Rao said, "During the BJP-rule at the Centre, the powers of the corporate sector has increased leaps and bounds, while, the common people have suffered and have become poorer." The Minister said that the country is in debt because of the wrong policies of PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Rama Rao said the Telangana government is constructing an ultra-mega power plant at Damaracherla at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore. He claimed that the fruits of benefits of the welfare schemes initiated by Chief Minister KCR are reaching to every house in the State. He said the rural development has improved the villages of the State, adding that

the Telangana Gram Panchayats have gained recognition in India.

He said that Huzurnagar constituency has developed rapidly since the by-election. The IT Minister further said that the people must understand and decide for themselves under whose leadership will the State make further progress. KTR concluded that KCR had upgraded TRS into BRS with an aim to develop the country like Telangana, he stressed.

The Minister also mocked BJP leaders over their failure on bringing State share of funds from the Central government. He said the BJP is conspiring to incite communal hatred in Telangana to come to power in the State. He claimed that that there is no record of Dalit or tribal persons getting better opportunities under the BJP rule.

TRS party workers and locals in huge numbers participated in the public meeting. Later, IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with Minister Jagadish Reddy and Munugodu MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, took part in foundation and inauguration ceremonies in Munugodu constituency.