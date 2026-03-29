ITC PSPD initiative brings comfort to pilgrims in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: ITC Limited’s PSPD unit at Bhadrachalam, in association with the Bhadrachalam Mahila Samiti, organised large-scale food distribution for devotees during the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the revered Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

The services were carried out from the day of the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Lord Rama and Sita until the Pattabhishekam ceremony, benefiting thousands of pilgrims, including those from rural and tribal areas who had gathered for the festivities.

As part of the initiative, special food distribution centres were set up to manage the heavy influx of devotees. Approximately 800 kilograms of pulihora (tamarind rice), 1.5 lakh glasses of buttermilk, and 80,000 water packets were distributed. The services were provided continuously from 6 am to 10 pm, ensuring uninterrupted support to visitors throughout the day.

Considering the large turnout, distribution points were strategically arranged at key locations, including the temple premises and the nearby bus stand, allowing smooth and efficient service. Thousands attending the Kalyanam and Pattabhishekam ceremonies benefited from the arrangements.

In addition to food distribution, guest houses within the ITC PSPD Sarapaka complex were made available for officials and visiting guests.