ITDA PO expresses anger over poor management of welfare school

Bhadrachalam: ITDA Project Officer BRahul said that the concerned HM, wardens, and subject teachers should pay special attention to the tenth grade students at the Tribal Welfare Department Ashram School.On Tuesday, he made a surprise inspection of the school in Uppu Sakha village of Burgampadu mandal during which he expressed his anger at the HM for poor cleanliness of the school’s surroundings, classrooms, and the poor management of the science lab.

Later, after holding a special meeting with the class 10 students, he said that students should choose a goal in mind, focus on their studies, and write the upcoming Board exams without fear.

He said that the concerned HM should take care of the responsibility of ensuring that no children are given any holidays and that no one leaves the school until the exams are over.