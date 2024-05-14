It’s a bipolar contest: Nearly 73% turnout witnessed in Telangana

Hyderabad: It was a clear bi-polar contest in Telangana if the mood of the people and voting pattern is any indication. The fight has been between the Congress which had recently come to power in the state and the BJP which had made greater inroads this time. It is estimated that the poll percentage was around 73%. Final figures are yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The BRS, which had won 33 Assembly seats in 2023, had a sweep in all assembly seats in GHMC limits but this time, there appears to be a change. Analysts feel that BRS could suffer a major jolt this time. The big question now is who will get a double digit figure? Another keen and interesting contest was for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s political novice Madhavi Latha had clashed, what needs to be watched would be to which party the BRS votes got transferred.

The Collector of Hyderabad district said on 'X' that a case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, under different sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act. This follows an allegation that she checked the identity of burqa-clad women voters by asking them to show their faces.

Meanwhile, polling was also held at the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident a few months ago.

Normally, BJP performs well in urban areas but this time it seems to have made inroads into rural areas. It is likely that the overall voting percentage in Telangana would be around 69% and Congress and Saffron parties are exuding confidence of surprise results. Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri registered low turnout when compared to the rural seats. The voting trend clearly said educated urban voters stayed indoors. Complaints of missing votes were reported in almost all segments. Technical glitches in the EVMs created problems at some places.

No law and order problems had been reported in the state. Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said.

"We are hoping that our poll percentages will be quite good compared to the 2019 Parliament elections.”

EC authorities said that two Polling Officers (Pos) died of heart attack while on election duty in Hyderabad and Khammam Lok Sabha segments. Adequate medical facilities were provided at the polling stations.