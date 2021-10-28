It's a key Battle between TS people & KCR family: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: This election battle is between four crore Telangana people and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family, stated BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

Along with party national vice-president DK Aruna, he addressed an election campaign at Pedda Papayapalli village on Wednesday. Eatala assured that he will be the only person available for the people of Huzurabad from today evening. He alleged that Minister Harish Rao remained silent to get Minister post and made Telangana go into the hands of KCR'S worst ruling. He urged the people to take money from TRS, but to vote for BJP only.

Speaking on the occasion, DK Aruna said Eatala always stood for the people of Telangana and was thrown out of the party. 'The victory of Eatala will be the victory of Telangana people.' She gave a call to the people of Huzurabad constituency to become the voice of Telangana people and to end KCR's rule. Lamenting that Telangana is ruled by KCR'S family only, the BJP leader commented that new State seemed to be formed for KCR family alone.

She said the people of Huzurabad must send Eatala to Assembly to put an end to KCR's dictatorship rule. Eatala Rajender is the only person to bring down KCR's tyranny, she stated.

Former sarpanch Ravula Bhaskar Reddy, Poreddy Prabhakar Reddy, minority leader Khader, District MPRS president Sahadev, Suresh, Chaitanya Reddy, former MPTC Rajkumar Reddy and Umapati Reddy joined the BJP on the occasion.