It’s time for ‘GharWapsi’ of BRS deserters

It’s ‘GharWapsi’ time for the BRS leaders who had earlier deserted the party for various reasons. Of late the number of leaders returning to the party has increased in the run-up to the Assembly elections.



Former leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy who was in the Congress and BJP re-joined the BRS. The TNGO Association president Mamilla Rajender also joined the party.

Balakrishna said he was feeling as if he had come home after 14 years of exile. “All those who left the BRS should come back and work under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. KCR rule is necessary for Telangana,” said Balakrishna.

Rajender said he had two years of service, but he had decided to work for the party and spread the message of KCR. Earlier, in the past leaders, like K Swamy Goud, D Sravan and others, had also joined the party. Another leader Cheruku Sudhakar resigned from Congress; he is also likely to join the pink party.

Speaking at the joining, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Balakrishna coming back into the party was like a lost son returning home. In a lighter note, he said had if Jitta stayed in the party, Paila Chandrashekar Reddy would not have been in BRS. Those who opposed Telangana were teaching morals to BRS.

‘Congress leader Revanth Reddy, who was caught with bags of money, was challenging KCR to come near the Gun Park. “Don’t know whether to laugh or die with his challenge. Those who have made people martyrs are demanding BRS leaders to come near the Martyrs Memorial’, said Rao, urging leaders irrespective of their party affiliations to show resistance.

KTR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Revanth Reddy were attacking State existence. ‘Telangana was not given with mercy by the Congress. The ‘Udyamakarulu’ should be at the side of CM. The BRS is not a B-team of any party. It is an A team ‘AvvalDarja Team’ for Telangana, he quipped.

Rao recalled how Revanth Reddy had termed Sonia Gandhi as ‘Bali Devata’, but now he calls her ‘Goddess Kali’. He had dubbed Rahul Gandhi ‘Pappu’ then but now he calls ‘Nippu’ (fire). Rahul is now talking about BC Census, but he should know that the BRS government had passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking BC Census nine months ago, recalled Rao.

The BRS leader said the BJP says Modi is god. Let them have photo of Modi in their houses. How can someone be called god who has increased prices of gas cylinders? CM is a tough nut to crack hence they want to end KCR in Telangana’.